No Post Bus services on Christmas, New Year’s Day

The Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) says its buses are not operating today and will also rest on New Year’s Day.

According to the company, this will allow employees to rest during the festive period.

“The People’s Bus (Post Bus & Post Express) will rest on the 25th December and 1st Jan only,” the company wrote on its Facebook page.

However, people commenting on the page blasted the bus operator for the decision saying the company has lost an opportunity to provide a service at a time many people travel.

“This is the time whereby some of your customers after boarding other buses can easily never come back to you,” said one commenter.

Another Facebook user said: “MPC is into tourism business and there was no need for these breaks. This is the time to maximise profits. If all players had the same what would befall us?”

“New on the market and can’t capitalize during 1st festive season after launch,” said Facebook user Will Brand.

However, the MPC maintained its stand saying machines and humans are supposed to rest in order to come back with new energies.

The posts’ seven buses were launched in October this year and were bought with a K700 million loan from FDH Bank.