Mchinji Police awarded for fighting human trafficking

The Ministry of Homeland Security in conjunction with National Coordinating Committee against Trafficking in Person has awarded Mchinji Police Station for performing well in the fight against trafficking in persons.

The station received the trophy on Friday, December 20 2019 in Lilongwe during a fundraising Gala Dinner aimed at lobbying for support towards victims of trafficking in persons.

Speaking before presenting the trophy, Senior Chief Kwataine from Ntcheu, who was the guest of honour, applauded Mchinji Police for rendering an utmost service towards ending what he called “modern day slavery.”

“Trafficking in persons poses a serious threat to all Malawians hence the need for coordinated efforts. I therefore call upon the corporate world, stakeholders and the business community to work together as demonstrated by those that have been awarded,” he said.

Ina motivational speech, Justice Fiona Mwale of the High Court of Malawi said trafficking in persons is real and should be looked at with serious attention.

She encouraged participants and the entire society to dig deep into their pockets and inject more into the Anti-Trafficking Fund.

Inan interview, Officer In-charge for Mchinji Police Station Mr. Owen Maganga who received the trophy on behalf of the station was quick to express his sincere gratitude for the recognition.

“The award is a big recognition on our part and it is one of the typical indications how I and my team is committed to end the vice,” he said.

“I am sure that out of the few public and private sectors, NGOs, Media houses and individuals who have been accorded with trophies and certificates of recognition, this award will foster our commitment on anti-trafficking,” Maganga added.

In2019, Mchinji Police have rescued sixty one victims of trafficking out of which 21 are children.

TheTrafficking in Persons Act (2015) was enacted to provide for the prevention and elimination of trafficking in persons.