Woman scalds son in Ntcheu

A 36-year-old woman has scalded her 16-year-old son in Ntcheu after the teenager found the mother with money which had gone missing in their house.

According to Ntcheu deputy police public relations officer Rabecca Kwisongole, the suspect is Salome Magola.

Kwisongole said the incident occurred on Saturday December 14, at Kachimanga village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Kwataine in the district.

“The victim is said to have recovered cash amounting to K3,000 from the mother which the father complained to have gone missing in the house,” said Kwisongole.

It is alleged that the mother immediately poured on the victim hot water which was on a charcoal burner.

The victim reported the matter to his grandmother who took her to Ntcheu Hospital, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The woman has been charged with acts intending to cause grievous harm contrary to Section 235 of the Penal code and will appear in court soon.