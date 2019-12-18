SULOM reveals plan for trophy presentation on final day of season

Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers are separated by a point and will play their final Super League games this weekend, forcing the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) to create a plan for trophy presentation.

The body has revealed that it has two trophies ready for the final day of the league.

With Bullets hosting TN stars at Kamuzu Stadium and Mighty Be Forward Wanderers playing Mlatho Mponela at Civo Stadium, there will be a trophy at each stadium.

“We have arranged to have trophies in both venues which is Civo Stadium and Kamuzu Stadium,” said SULOM president Tiya Banda.

He, however, noted that a guard of honour for the champions will not be possible because the winner will be known after the final game.

League leaders Bullets have 67 points while their neighbours Wanderers have 66 points.

Bullets need to win to defend the league which they also won last year. If Wanderers win their game and their rivals drop points, the Lali Lubani boys will emerge champions.

If Wanderers draw their final game and Bullets lose, the two teams will have the same points but Bullets will win the league due to a superior goal aggregate.