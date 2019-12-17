Man dies after drinking too much beer

A 55-year-old man has died at Mhuju in Rumphi after drinking an excessive amount of alcohol.

The victim has been identified as Austin Biliyati.

Deputy spokesperson for Rumphi Police Station Sergeant Tupeliwe Kabwilo narrated that Biliyati who was a tenant at a certain farm was last seen alive on December 15, 2019 in the afternoon hours.

“He left home without notice to his wife. Later, in the evening, the wife and the neighbours started looking for him but to no avail.

“Then on Monday, December 16, Biliyati was found dead a few metres away from his house,” said Kabwilo.

Police and Medical Officers from Mhuju Health Centre visited the scene. Postmortem conducted by Mhuju medical personnel showed that the man died due to hypoglycemia.

Meanwhile, the Police are advising the public to avoid taking beer excessively on an empty stomach.

Austin Biliyati was from Pembeza Village under Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba district.