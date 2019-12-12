PAC to meet Chilima

After holding talks with President Arthur Peter Mutharika and Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) will today meet UTM leader Saulos Chilima.

The grouping will also hold talks with the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

According to PAC mediation team leader Bishop Gilfold Matonga, the religious leaders will meet HRDC this morning before holding talks with Chilima in the afternoon.

“The meeting will help to end political disputes that are ongoing in this country,” the Bishop said.

HRDC has been conducting demonstrations demanding for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah saying she failed to manage the May 21 election. In the polls, Mutharika was declared winner with Chakwera and Chilima finishing second and third respectively.

The meetings are part of PAC’s efforts to maintain peace in the country.

This coming Saturday, the organisation will conduct prayers in Lilongwe at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in which they are going to pray for internal peace.