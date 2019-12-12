Chakwera will not meet Mutharika – MCP

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has said its leader, Lazarus Chakwera, will not meet President Peter Mutharika.

On Wednesday after holding talks with the Public Affairs Committee, Chakwera told journalists that he is ready to meet President Peter Mutharika to discuss issues affecting the country.

He said: “PAC brought a report following their meeting with Mutharika and they were anxious to know if I would be willing to meet him face to face which I said of course, why not? Malawians need to talk face to face over issues that affect all of us.”

However, MCP Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka says Chakwera met PAC to get a feedback on how the organisation’s meeting with Mutharika went and emphasized that there is no attempt to secure any meeting between Chakwera and president Mutharika.

He further said Chakwera cannot meet Mutharika as he is an “illegal president” and doing so would mean that he is closing the ongoing presidential election case.

“That would go against conventional wisdom: why would Chakwera allow the court processes to go all the way to the end and in between be saying he doesn’t recognize APM as president, only to allow meeting APM after the court processes have almost come to an end?

“Chakwera’s position has been and will still be that he doesn’t recognize APM as president and he is occupying that seat illegitimately! There is no meeting between Chakwera and Mutharika,” Mkaka posted on his Facebook account.

PAC met Chakwera yesterday and President Peter Mutharika earlier this week. The religious leaders are expected to hold talks with UTM leader Saulos Chilima today.

The organisation also wants to organise a meeting for the three leaders.

The meeting is aimed at resolving post-election conflicts and preparing these party leaders and all Malawians to accept Constitutional court ruling for the sake of peace.