Gangata looking to buy another Super League club

Alfred Gangata who owns Masters Security plans to buy another Super League club next year.

Gangata said this on Monday in a post-match interview after Masters lost to Mzuni 2-0 in the Tnm Super League encounter at Mzuzu Stadium.

Gangata told reporters that although Masters are on the verge of being relegated from the Super League, he will be able to buy another Super league team.

“I have money and this money is already there to buy another Super League side to participate in the 2020 season. We will sit down with Masters management and map the way forward but hopefully this will happen.”

When asked how will this happen while he is failing and struggling to paying Masters Security players, Gangata claimed that he pays his players.

“I always pay them only that these players talk a lot. But they always receive their perks,” said Gangata.

He also boasted that he is a good football administrator since he managed to take Masters to a Caf competition twice.

“I used my own money to take Masters to Caf twice, that’s not easy at all,” he said.

During the game, Collen Nkhulambe scored two first half goals to hand Mzuni the win.

In an interview, Gilbert Chirwa who is coach for Mzuni hailed his boys for the work well done.

“We are happy indeed that we won the game and let me thank my boys for the win today. Let me take this opportunity to tell all Mzuni supporters that their team will still play in the league next season,” Chirwa said.

Mzuni have 29 points and are on position 13 with a game to wrap up their season while Masters are bottom of the table with 20 points from 26 games played.