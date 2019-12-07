HRDC pushes for statute of Chakufwa Chihana

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says late pro-democracy activist Chakufwa Chihana should be honoured with a statue.

Speaking at a citizen’s rally the organization held at Rumphi Boma on Friday, Mtambo said Chihana should be honored for his bravery in fighting against the dictator, late Kamuzu Banda who ruled Malawi for 31 years.

“Kamuzu’s regime was notorious with permanently eliminating and detaining people without trial. But Chihana braved that putting his life on line which later stirred agitation for change and democracy was won.

“If we would declare him founding Father of Democracy nobody can dispute that fact. He need to be honoured with a statue,” said Mtambo during the rally held in a constituency where late Chihana once served as a Member of Parliament.

The rights activist then urged authorities to honour the country’s heroes instead of recognizing people who do not deserve any honour.

Chihana who founded the Alliance for Democracy was a prominent activist in the fight against the Kamuzu Banda regime. He died in June, 2006.

At the Rumphi HRDC rally, the organisation’s Central Region Chapter chairperson Billy Mayaya urged people in the district to take their leaders to task so that the district should develop.

On his part, Northern regional HRDC chairperson, Happy Mhango complained about unregulated mining in the district saying locals are losing their land.