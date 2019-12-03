Mutharika appoints Chazama, Khwauli as ambassadors

President Peter Mutharika has appointed ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members, Khwauli Msiska and Cecilia Chazama, as diplomats.

Msiska is heading to South Africa to become Malawi’s High Commissioner there while Chazama has been appointed as Malawi’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union (AU).

According to a statement from the Chief Secretary to the Government, Mr Chimango Chirwa who was Malawi’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union has been recalled to take up a position in the public service.

Lloyd Muhara, the Chief Secretary to the Government, said the diplomatic appointments are subject to confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Chazama is DPP Director of Women and was cabinet minister during Mutharika’s first term which ended in May this year.

The new High Commissioner to South Africa, Msiska, is a DPP Director of Political Affairs and is also a former Parliamentarian.