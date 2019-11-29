Tyler Perry loves Prophet Alph Lukau – Bishop Paul Morton

…Lukau receives Madea’s seal of approval

Bishop Paul Morton has revealed that Hollywood’s acclaimed actor, Tyler Perry, loves and follows controversial Alleluia Ministries International (AMI) pastor, Prophet Alph Lukau.

Pastor Lukau made international headlines in March this year for ‘resurrecting’ a Zimbabwean man from the dead.

Bishop Morton, before making the revelation, described Prophet Lukau as “one 0f the most anointed men of God” and “chosen one” among the many that are called to serve God.

The 69-year-old American Baptist Bishop was a guest at Lukau’s Alleluia Ministries’ church.

“The first person who had my private number who sent me a video of you and who told me about you was Tyler Perry” says Bishop Morton.

In the clip that has been shared by Prophet Lukau on his official YouTube channel, Biship Morton made a claim that Tyler Perry who has been a member of his church since childhood, loves the South African-based Prophet.

“He grew up in our ministry as a teenager. He loves me but he really loves you. I just though I have to let you know that. So you are impacting the World and I am glad you were born” he reveals.

Morton is the Senior Pastor of Changing a Generation Full Gospel Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, and Co-Pastor of Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Tyler Perry is an acclaimed actor, writer, producer, comedian and director who was once listed as the highest paid person in entertainment.