Malawi Polytechnic closed

The Malawi Polytechnic in Blantyre has been closed following fire that ripped through a hostel on Tuesday.

Acting College Registrar Mrs Chilinde told the students in a memo on Tuesday even that the college was being shut down temporarily.

“Due to the fire which has gutted down Nyika hostel this afternoon, management has resolved that the college be closed temporarily until a temporary solution is identified,” she said.

Chilinde also ordered all students to leave the campus by 6PM on Tuesday.

According to students, the inferno started after police fired teargas at the Nyika hostel which is on the college’s main campus.

The police were attempting to disperse students who had staged protests demanding management to improve security at Poly Alley Hostels which are located less than two kilometres away from the main campus.

The protests were ignited by an incident last night at the Poly Alley Hostels where armed robbers broke into rooms and stole various.

According to one of the students, the thugs stole laptops, phones and clothes. They also warned the students to expect another attack next months. One student was reportedly hacked by the robbers during the attack and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.