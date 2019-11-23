Southern Region set to present FCB U-20 champions

First Capital Bank (FCB) Under 20 league national finale set is expected to be filled this weekend as the Southern Region representative will be known today.

Inondo FC from Mangochi, Disciples from the old capital Zomba and Ndirande Stars from the commercial city of Blantyre will battle it out at MDC Stadium on Saturday.

According to the Southern Region Youth Football Committee general secretary, James Sawerengera, even though all matches have not been completed in Blantyre district league the finals will still be staged since the remaining matches will not affect anything.

“Due to the rains some of the matches in the Blantyre league didn’t take place and they will be played this weekend on Sunday 24th October and that won’t affect the regional finals,” Sawerengera said.

In the first game, Ndirande Stars take on Disciples at 8:00 AM before the latter play against Inondo two hours later. In the last game, Inondo shall take on Ndirande two hours after the half day hour.

The winner will join teams such as Sanwecka from the North and Dedza Young Soccer from the centre at the national finals scheduled to be staged in the tea growing district of Mulanje alongside the hosts, Mathambi fc.

First Capital Bank sponsors the youth league which is being played in 14 districts of Malawi with funds amounting to Mk35 million. 2019 is the 12th year since the bank started supporting from the bank.