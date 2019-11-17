Sanwecka, Soccer City qualify for FCB U-20 national finals

Sanwecka FC of Mzuzu and Soccer City of Dedza have qualified for the national finals of the First Capital Bank (FCB) Under 20 League after emerging champions in their respective regions.

Northern and Central regions hosted their regional finals on Saturday at Rumphi Stadium and Chitowe Stadium respectively as the Southern Region is expected to conduct its finals this coming weekend in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Sanwecka thumped Kasoba of Karonga district 3-1 in the final.

In the regional semifinals, Sanwecka thrashed ruthlessly Woca Wanderers of Rumphi 6-0 while Kasoba hammered Chihame All Stars from Nkhatabay 3-1.

In the Central Region, Soccer City won 1-0 against Factory fc of Nkhotakota district in the finals.

In the semi-finals, the champions of Dedza district beat Likumbo FC of Salima district in post-match penalties whereas the runners up kicked out Ascent Academy FC of Lilongwe.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the general secretary of National Youth Football Association (NYFA), Thokozani Chimbali, said this year’s national finals will be held next week in the tea growing district of Mulanje.

First Capital Bank sponsors the youth league which is being played in 14 districts of Malawi with funds amounting to Mk35 million.

This year is 12th year since the league has been in existence with support from the bank.

A lot of young talent is being nurtured through the league which has over 160 participating teams across this country.