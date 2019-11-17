Nyondo’s goal hands Karonga win

A goal from Clement Nyondo was enough to give Karonga United three points against Moyale Barracks on Saturday in a Tnm Super League match played at Mzuzu Stadium.

The two sides failed to score in the first half but after recess Karonga found the back of the net through Nyondo.

The away side then defended their lead to get a 1-0 win over the soldiers.

Dan Dzinkambani, coach for Karonga, said his side knew that Moyale is a good side and that is why they focused on defending.

“We held them in the first part of the game and during pep time I told them to use another formula of play that’s why we managed to score and defend the goal,” said Dzinkambani.

He added that Karonga are looking to finish in the top eight as they did last season.

Moyale Coach Collins Nkuna accepted the defeat and congratulated Karonga.

“We did not use some chances we got but still more we are looking forward to end in top five,” said Nkuna.

Karonga now have 33 points and are on position 9 having played 25 games while Moyale are stuck on position 8 with 34 points.