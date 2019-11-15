There were irregularities in May 21 elections – Ben Phiri

President Peter Mutharika’s first witness in the presidential elections case Ben Phiri has told the Constitutional Court that there were irregularities in the May 21 Elections.

Phiri who is also Democratic Progressive Party Director of Elections as well as Minister of Local Government in the Mutharika administration said this when he was cross-examined on Friday by Saulos Chilima’s lawyer Chikosa Silungwe.

In his testimony, Phiri admitted that there were irregularities such as the use of tippex, altered result sheets and duplicates instead of original result sheets.

During the cross-examination, Phiri was told to read a report by auditors which said that auditors rejected some of the results because of missing signatures of monitors.

According to the report Phiri read, MEC announced some results which were not verified by auditors.

MEC then directed that the rejected results be approved as long as they contained signatures of presiding officers.

During Friday’s sitting, Silungwe finished cross-examining Phiri.

Meanwhile, the court has adjourned the case to November 25th when lawyers for Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera will cross-examine Phiri.

Hearing of the case is expected to be concluded on December 6.

Chilima and Chakwera want the court to nullify the results of the May 21 elections saying the outcome was affected by irregularities.

On Thursday, lawyer for Mutharika Samuel Tembenu asked the court to throw out the petition saying Chilima and Chakwera had failed to prove that the results were manipulated.