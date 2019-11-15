Mtambo survives road accident

Human rights activist Timothy Mtambo on Thursday night survived a road accident at Area 49 in Lilongwe.

The activist was in a Ford Ranger together with other people when their vehicle collided with a Nissan Note CK 5141.

He escaped with minor injuries and was taken away from the scene of the accident by another vehicle.

The accident comes weeks after thugs fired bullets at Mtambo’s vehicle.

He noted at the time that some people have been threatening to get rid of members of the HRDC to stop them from fighting for rights in the country.

Mtambo has been leading post-election protests demanding the removal of Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Jane Ansah.