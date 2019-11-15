All set for FCB U-20 League Regional finals

Regional finals for First Capital Bank (FCB) Under 20 League will be staged in Central and Northern regions this weekend.

General Secretary for National Youth Football Association (NYFA), Thokozani Chimbali, has confirmed the development in an interview with Malawi24 saying everything has been finalised for the regional representatives to be decided.

“We planned to have the regional finals in all the three regions this weekend between 15-16th November 2019. In the north, the event will be in Rumphi and Nkhotakota in central region while in the south we will announce very soon,” Chimbali said.

Meanwhile in Dedza, Soccer City are this year’s champions after thumping Mlangali 6-2 on Tuesday to finish the season on the top with 44 points while last season’s champions, Dedza Young Soccer have finished as runners up with 43 points.

This means that all the districts in Central Region have their representatives as Ascent Soccer Academy will represent Lilongwe while Super Rangers and Chisomo FA will represent districts of Mchinji and Kasungu respectively.

Factory Garage and Likumbo FC from districts of Nkhotakota and Salima respectively will also for the first time be competing for the national finale slot.

In the Northern Region, four teams will be competing for the national finals ticket as Chihame All Stars from Nkhata-Bay have qualified for regional finals for the first time alongside Sanwecka from Mzuzu, Woca Wanderers from Rumphi and Kasoba from Karonga.

However, in the Southern Region, the finals are expected to be staged next week as the champion for Blantyre is yet to be known and will be decided this weekend according to the region’s youth football committee chairperson, James Sawerengera.

Mathambi Soccer Saints from Mulanje, Inondo FC from Mangochi and Disciples from Zomba have already qualified for the finale as they wait for their Blantyre partner.