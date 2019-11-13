Mutharika to hold rally in Balaka tomorrow

President Peter Mutharika will hold a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mass rally in Balaka on Thursday.

According to the Office of the President and Cabinet, the rally will be held at Balaka Boma and will start at 1PM.

The president’s rally in the district comes days after clashes between Muslims and Christians in the district where shops, a mosque and a church were damaged.

The violence was sparked by an Anglican school’s decision to send back students who were wearing hijab.

The country has also experienced other acts of violence since the May 21 elections in which Mutharika was elected for a second term.

On Wednesday morning, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition said Mutharika should condemn the violence and take action with the aim of bringing back peace and unity in the country.