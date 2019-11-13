We have not sold Livimbo School – Vuwa Kaunda

Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Symon Vuwa Kaunda has refuted claims that government has sold Livimbo Community Day Secondary School to persons of Asian origin.

On Wednesday, the minister visited both Livimbo Primary and Secondary schools to see for himself the actual situation on the ground.

Kaunda was accompanied by the Principa Secretary for Lands Joe Mwandidya and Principal Secretary for Education Justin Saidi.

“These allegations are baseless, there is no way government can sell this school, you have seen that the school is operating normally,” said Kaunda during the visit.

He added that His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is advancing education by constructing more schools so that citizens of this country have access to quality education.

“So how come the same government is selling this school,” queried Kaunda.

Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South West, Nancy Tembo, said on Tuesday that Livimbo Secondary School at Area 2 in Lilongwe has been sold to Malawians of Asian origin.

She added that the new owners of the school were planning to demolish it and had ordered school management to leave.

The legislator was speaking at a meeting between Parliamentary Committee on Legal Affairs and officials from the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

During the meeting, Principal Secretary for the Ministry of Lands Mwandidya admitted that there is rampant corruption in the ministry as officials are involved in illegal land sales.

“Let me say it without hiding, the Ministry of Lands is rotten. There is no need to hide it. There is too much corruption taking place and people have been duped,” he said