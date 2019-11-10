Kamuzu Barracks through to FISD semis

Malawi Defence Force side, Kamuzu Barracks, on Saturday beat Chitipa United 3-0 to book a place in the FISD Cup semifinals.

The Lilongwe based soldiers took the lead in the 31st minute through nation Halazi before Marshall Maluwa doubled the lead in the 39th minute from a rebound after Chitipa defence failed to clear Jelemia Simkukwe’s save.

Chitipa United came a determined side in the second half, creating a lot of chances in the first 15 minutes of the half.

Emmanuel Muyila had the chance to reduce the deficit in 67 minute when he was set by Khumbo Ng’ambi but his shot went over the bar.

Kamuzu Barracks made sure the game was out of reach for Chitipa United in the 87th minute when their counter attack released Francisco Kadzeka who beat the Chitipa goalkeeper in a one on one affair to seal the victory in style.

Speaking after the game, KB coach Temwa Msuku said their tactic was to play a physical game.

“We thank our boys for the win, the journey continues. We are meeting another tough side Hangover FC but we will make sure that the cup goes to Malawi Army headquarters,” said Msuku.

Alex Ngwira of Savenda Chitipa united blamed his side for lack of concentration.

“We didn’t play our usual style as we copied KB. Moreover, the two goals that came in the first half confused us completely,” said Ngwira.

Kamuzu Barracks will face Hangover United in the semifinals of the 2019 FISD Challenge Cup.

Hangover booted out the cup holders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers on Friday following a 2- 1 win at Kamuzu stadium.

On Sunday, Moyale Barracks will play Blue Eagles at Civo Stadium in quarterfinals of the FISD Cup.

Moyale coach Collins Nkuna said their aim is to win the cup this year.

“The journey is too tough and playing Blue Eagles will not be an easy game since we beat them recently in the Super League, but it is our wish to see Moyale winning the cup this year,” he said.

FISD Challenge Cup started four years ago and this year sponsors FISD have pumped in K60 million with the winner expected to pocket K20 million Malawi Kwacha.