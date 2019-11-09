Malawi Defence Force corporal kills fellow soldiers

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) corporal has killed his fellow soldiers in Ntcheu.

The soldiers who were murdered on Friday were working on the Tsangano-Neno-Mwanza road in the district.

The victims have been identified as Corporal Keston Mtambo and Corporal Gift Magombo, while the suspected assailant is Corporal Robert Banya.

MDF Spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya said they are yet to establish the reasons for the murder.

However, reports which Malawi24 could not independently verify show that Banya wanted to shoot a woman and when his fellow soldiers rushed to the scene to stop him, he shot them dead.

Meanwhile, the MDF is looking for Banya who has been on the run since yesterday.