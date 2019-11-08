MCP witness claims Malawi Elections were manipulated

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) witness Daud Suleman has claimed that the data which Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) used to determine the outcome of the May 21 Presidential polls was manipulated.

Presenting his evidence in the Constitutional Court on Friday, Suleman said the manipulation was done by a ghost user who entered into the MEC Results Management System (RMS).

In his testimony, Suleman used computers and the MEC system to demonstrate how results were changed in a short time into the system by unauthorized users operating from different geographical areas.

He added that when he analyzed the data in the RMS, he found scenarios where one computer kit was in two places and was being used by two different users at the same time.

“This computer kit was found in Thyolo East and Mulanje South West. We have scenarios where different users are using the same kit at the same time. And this kit is giving us timestamps that are similar. And this is practically not possible unless it’s a script that is doing this,” he said.

Suleman added that MEC officials’ use of personalized e-mail addresses such as gmail.com and hotmail.com to log into the system also made the RMS vulnerable.

According to Suleman, MEC officers are civil servants hence needed approval before using personal email addresses for the system.

After Suleman’s presentation, the court adjourned the case to Monday when the witness will be cross-examined.

In the election case, MCP president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the outcome of the May 21 elections.