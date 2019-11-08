Govt gives farmers two weeks to sell maize to ADMARC

… Says will import if it fails to buy locally

Government through the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development has told farmers and traders to sell maize to ADMARC before the end of the month.

Secretary for Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Gray S.V.K Nyandule-Phiri made the appeal in a statement dated 7th November, 2019.

Beginning July, 2019 government through ADMARC has been buying maize at the price of K150 per kilogram.

However, farmers have been snubbing ADMARC depots opting to sell their maize to traders thus leading to slow pace of inflows to ADMARC.

This has forced the government to revise the buying price to K250 per kilogram for all maize delivered to ADMARC depots and K230 per kilogram for all maize delivered to ADMARC rural markets.

“Government is giving all local farmers and traders 2 weeks starting from the day of this press release, to sell maize to any nearest ADMARC depot or market,” Nyandule said.

According to the Ministry, government will seek importation of maize from suppliers already identified outside the country if it fails to secure enough maize by 25th November 2019.

“Once again Government is appealing to all farmers and traders who are keeping maize stocks to bring the maize to ADMARC Markets or Depots before the expiry of two weeks period to avoid missing out on this available opportunity,” reads part of the statement.

The maize which ADMARC buys assists in ensuring that the country has maize stocks in adequate quantities across the country.