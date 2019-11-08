Hangover Wanderers: Nomads out of the 2019 FISD Cup

Talent and payroll alone don’t automatically equal results, especially against rookies in a cup competition. Just as Be Forward Wanderers have found out.

Premier Division side Hangover United caused one of the biggest upsets in the 2019 FISD Cup quarterfinal as they beat defending champions 2-1 to advance to the semifinals of the competition.

Brighton Gomani was the hero of the day as he scored a goal in each half to halt Wanderers’ hopes of retaining the championship they won in 2018 at the Bingu National Stadium.

It started like a normal day for the Nomads as they took the lead in the third minute of the opening half through Vincent Nyangulu who managed to beat a defender before slotting past the rookies’ shot-stopper, 1-0.

The lead only lasted less than 10 minutes as Hangover United pulled level through Gomani who capitalized on a defensive mistake from Eric Atsigah before slotting past Nenani Juwaya.

The rookies were enjoying more possession but were poor in front of goal as numerous chances were squandered to the disappointment of head coach MacDonald Yobe.

It was 1-1 at the half time.

In the second half, Wanderers created their first goal scoring opportunity through Nyangulu who was found unmarked in the penalty box only to blast his effort over the cross bar from the close range.

Sensing danger, Bob Mpingajira’s side made a double substitution, bringing on board Babatunde Adepoji and Francisco Madinga for Innocent Botomani and Mike Kaziputa to try to exert more pressure on the visitors.

However, it was Gomani who completed his brace in the 58th minute when he received a million dollar pass from Wisdom Mpinganjira, 2-1.

Wanderers were struggling to find their rhythm as the rookies were controlling possession and minimized their attacking options although the defending champions were using four strikers.

Gomani should have completed his hat-trick from yet another defensive blunder from Harry Nyirenda but Juwaya was quick to respond as he produced a save to keep his side into the match.

The Nomads tried their level best to equalize and force the game into penalties but the Premier Division side stood firm to become the first team to reach the semifinals of the competition at the expense of the defending champions who thought they had an easy ride in their quest to returning their title.

Hangover United, who ousted Mighty Tigers to reach the quarter-final stage, will play the winner between Savenda Chitipa United and Kamuzu Barracks.