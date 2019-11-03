MEC trains polling staff ahead of by elections

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has trained polling staff for the November 5 by-election in Matenje Ward Kasungu district.

The two-day training attracted polling staff and political party monitors in readiness for the by-elections.

Speaking when officially opening the training in Kasungu, MEC Commissioner Dr Jean Mathanga called upon the polling staff to discharge their duties professionally.

“As a commission, our goal is to conduct credible elections hence the need to train the polling staff in readiness for the task ahead,” said Mathanga.

She added: “Ahead of the by-elections, we have managed to meet all the electoral stakeholders including political parties to strategize ahead of the polls.”

Matenje Ward has 15,760 registered voters expected to cast their vote during November 5 by-election.

MEC has postponed parliamentary by elections in Lilongwe South Constituency due to political tension in the area.

