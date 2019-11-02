One dead in MPC bus crash

One passenger died while three others sustained serious injuries after a bus belonging to Malawi Posts Corporation (MPC) was involved in a road accident on Saturday.

The accident occurred on November 2, 2019 at about 04:00 hours at Kawinama village near Kawinama Primary School along Kasungu – Mzimba M1 road.

Speaking to Malawi24, Kasungu police station public relations officer inspector Harry Namwaza said the bus registration number BW 7919 was being driven by Richard Kuntelela aged 51.

According to Namwaza, Richard Kuntelela was driving from the direction of Kasungu towards Mzimba with 20 passengers on board.

“Upon Kuntelela arriving at Kawinama village near Kawinama Primary School, he lost control of the motor vehicle due to speeding.

“As a result, he swerved to the extreme offside then to the extreme nearside of the road where the vehicle overturned and rested on its left side,” Namwaza said.

Following the impact, the male passenger who was yet to be identified sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Nkhamenya Mission Hospital.

Three people sustained severe injuries while the driver and 12 passengers suffered minor injuries.