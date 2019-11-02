Bullets, Silver Strikers book FISD Cup quarter-final spots

Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers have secured passage to the quarter-finals of the 2019 FISD Cup following victories over Karonga United and Mlatho Mponela respectively.

In the game at Kamuzu Stadium, Bullets had more goal scoring opportunities in the half, with Luke Chima’s effort hitting the woodwork in unbelievable circumstances.

The visitors were the first to find the back of the net through Misheck Selemani when Bullets defense was caught napping in the line of duty, slotting the ball past Ernest Kakhobwe who could not stretch his hand to prevent the ball from kissing the back of the net.

However, the hosts almost responded in style when Peter Banda made his way into the box to release Hassan Kajoke who could only afford to drive his effort inches away from Anthony Singini’s goal area.

However, with seconds to go in the additional minutes, Bullets were level.

A brilliant move from Banda found Mike Mkwate who wasted no time to feed Kajoke into the box to smash the ball past Singini, 1-1.

In the second half, the hosts were forced to make a change following an injury to Precious Sambani who was replaced by Yamikani Fodya.

Banda was very lethal and his brilliance on the ball should have given the home team an advantage when his long range effort was brilliantly saved by Singini for a corner.

Bullets kept on pushing for the goal but Singini was just too good in goals for the visitors, who were aiming for penalty shootout against the Blantyre based giants.

Bullets introduced Chiukepo Msowoya for Chima while Andreas Gentulo replaced Anthony Mfune for the visitors.

Despite several goal scoring chances, Bullets were unable to find the winning goal and the match had to be decided on penalties.

Peter Mselema and Crispine Mhangama missed Karonga United’s spot kicks while Kajoke, Fodya, Msowoya and Charles Petro converted their spot kicks for Bullets to progress to the last eight of the competition.

At Silver Stadium, a brace from Khuda Muyaba and lone strikes from Maxwell Gasten and Mike Tete inspired Silver Strikers to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Mlatho Mponela to set up a clash against Bullets in the last eight of the competition.

It was a one sided affair as the hosts dominated throughout the entire minutes to join the other six teams in the quarterfinals of the competition.

The remaining two places will be sealed on Sunday when TN Stars will play host to Moyale Barracks at Kasungu Stadium while Ntopwa FC will play Kamuzu Barracks at Mpira Stadium.