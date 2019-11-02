FISD Cup preview: Bullets welcome Karonga United, Silver face Mlatho

The 2019 FISD Knockout Cup round of 16 action will continue this weekend with exciting fixtures across Malawi.

With Savenda Chitipa United, Blue Eagles, Be Forward Wanderers and Hangover FC already in the last eight of the competition, four more teams will join them to complete the quarterfinal line up.

Nyasa Big Bullets are set to battle with Karonga United in the City of Blantyre at Kamuzu Stadium.

Bullets will be hoping to go through and possibly end their unsuccessful campaigns for the past three years where the Blantyre based giants have never won the competition.

In the first year of the competition, Bullets were knocked out by Silver Strikers in the very early stages before meeting the same fate the following season when they lost to Moyale Barracks in the post-match penalties.

In 2018, Bullets were knocked out again by the Central Bankers.

This time around, if they beat Karonga United, they might play Silver in the quarterfinal if the Area 47 giants beat Mlatho Mponela at Silver Stadium.

Bullets head coach Calisto Pasuwa will look to Hassan Kajoke who has netted 12 league goals this season.

Pasuwa’s men will take on a Karonga United side which has lost its last two league games at their own backyard.

However, underestimating the visitors will be too suicidal considering the history between the two teams.

In 2017, Karonga United almost knocked out Bullets in a cup competition when they took a deserved 2-0 lead before the interval only to lose concentration and go on to lose the match in the second half.

In the same season, the two teams’ league tie at Kamuzu Stadium almost ended in a stalemate when Bullets needed a late controversial goal to win 4-3.

Saturday’s match will likely bring those memories but Bullets will have an upper hand as they have won their two league games over the Northern Region based side.

Bullets will be without several of their players, notable faces include Mike Mkwate, Chiukepo Msowoya, Precious Sambani and MacPhallen Mgwira.

At Silver Stadium, Silver Strikers will entertain Mlatho Mponela in another epic battle in the competition.

Runners up in 2018 edition, the Central Bankers, will aim to win the trophy after conceding defeat in their pursuit of the league title.

Losing 3-2 to the defending champions Wanderers last year was one of the most painful moments to remember for the Bankers as they were denied an opportunity to win at least a trophy in a season where they recruited several players.

Coach Abbas Makawa will rely heavily on his lethal striker Khuda Muyaba who is currently leading in the top scorer’s chat with 15 league goals.

On Sunday, Ntopwa FC will welcome Kamuzu Barracks at Mpira Stadium while TN Stars will battle it out for a place in the last eight against Moyale Barracks at Kasungu Stadium.

This year’s winner will walk away with a trophy and K20 million in prize money.

Wanderers are the most decorated side in the competition, having won it twice, with Kamuzu Barracks winning once since its inception in 2016.