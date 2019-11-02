Devotion: Listen to the right voice

1 Corinthians 14:10 “There are, it may be, so many kinds of voices in the world, and none of them is without signification.”

Romans 8:14 “For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.”

In this world that we are living, be careful with the voices that you follow because there are so many voices and sometimes you may follow a wrong voice. Let us look at some of them.

The voice of the flesh. This is human/physical feelings and desires. Voice of flesh only looks for nice and easy things. According to Galatians 5:17, The voice of flesh oppose the voice of the spirit. The voice of flesh always wants you to do the wrong things. Therefore don’t allow any physical feelings to rule your life. The voice of your friends(peer pressure). This is what friends tell you or what you just observe when you associate with them. Voice of friends who don’t listen to the Word of God will always lead you into trouble (Psalm 1:1). The voice of the prophet. The Bible tells us that we should be led by the Spirit of God (Romans 8:14). The prophecy should just confirm what the Spirit already told you. No person should make a decision without judging the prophecy first. Bible tells us to judge all prophecy. 1 Corinthians 14:29 “Let the prophets speak two or three, and let the other judge.” 1 Thessalonians 5:20-21 “Do not scorn or reject gifts of prophecy or prophecies. But test all things carefully [so you can recognize what is good]. Hold firmly to that which is good.” The voice of spouse. This can be your wife or husband. Sometimes it can be a fiancé or fiancée. Be careful when dealing with a spouse especially pertaining to Godly decisions. Abraham listened to his spouse’s voice and disappointed God by taking a Concubine and having a son of the flesh. Job would have cursed God because of his spouse voice. King Solomon was misled towards the end by voices of spouses. The voice of circumstances. Don’t allow any situations to direct you. Some things that happen are not God’s will but circumstances. The fact that you have been searching job and not finding it doesn’t mean God is calling you to His work. Listen to the Spirit first not circumstance. The voice of your parents. Proverbs 22:6 gives parents the job of training children in the way they should go. Which means parents should enquire from God about that way which their children should follow. Unfortunately, many parents aren’t spiritual. Many parents want their children to be what they are. They want children to do what the parents themselves did. If a parent is an engineer they want their children also to be engineers. So all parents who divert from will of God, may divert their children from will of God.

CONFESSION

I am led by the Spirit of God and will not allow circumstances to dictate the will of God on my life. I am well trained in the things of God. I will never miss his voice on my life. The Lord is my Shepherd and I will never lack. He leads me besides the still waters. He refreshes my soul. I will never miss the Way. In Jesus name. Amen

