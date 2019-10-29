Military sides dominate 2019 National Volleyball tournament

Moyale Barracks and Kamuzu Barracks have won this year’s Raiply National Volleyball tournament in men’s and women’s categories respectively.

Defending champions Moyale Barracks volleyball team on Sunday took on Lilongwe based side Thunders who were making their maiden men’s final of the Raiply National Volleyball tourney which is sponsored to the tune of 5 million kwacha.

Moyale Barracks didn’t leave any stone unturned as they were looking to defend the Championship.

The Kaning’ina based side beat their opponents by 3 sets to 1 to clinch the title for the second time and book their place at the 2019 Zone VI Championship which is slated to take place in December this year.

Moyale Coach Aaron Hoha was happy saying they worked hard to defend their crown.

“We knew before kickoff that many teams will come to disturb us, but we agreed as a team to work hard that’s why we managed to defend the title,” said Hoha.

In ladies categories Kamuzu Barracks won the title after beating Katoto Queens.

Director of Sports in the Ministry of Sports Jameson Ndalama who was guest of honor said Government will do all it can to support volleyball.

“As Government, we are happy that Raiply is helping by sponsoring Volleyball and we are satisfied with the way teams are playing. Congratulations to teams that won today,” Ndalama.

Chief Executive Officer for Raiply Malawi Krishna Das said the company is happy with the management of the competition and it will continue helping Volleyball in Malawi.

“We want to assure you that the company will continue sponsoring the sport, congratulations to Moyale and Kamuzu Barracks for the title this year,” Das said.

The winners in both men and women categories received K700,000 each.

Second placed Thunders and Katoto from ladies category went away with K300,000 each.

Teams that finished third and fourth got K200,000 and K100,000 respectively while each participating team was given 20,000.