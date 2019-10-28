Fire damages match factory

A blaze has destroyed part of Leopard Matches factory in Blantyre this morning.

A worker at the factory said the fire broke out from one of the rooms where chemicals are mixed. According to reports, the fire is believed to have been started by an electric spark from electricity cables.

Firefighters from the Blantyre City Council arrived at the scene minutes after the fire broke out and they managed to extinguish the blaze.

The fire has damaged part of the reception and a production room used for mixing chemicals.

This comes after two fire incidents in Lilongwe and Blantyre on Sunday.

In Blantyre fire destroyed the house of Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale while in Lilongwe the house of a State House employee located in the Kamuzu Palace compound was damaged.

Both incidents were caused by children playing with match sticks.