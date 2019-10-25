Student with albinism Phunyanya elected Chanco union president

Students at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi, made history on Thursday when they ushered into the presidency of the union Godfrey Phunyanya, a student with albinism,.

This makes it the first time since the university was opened in 1964 for a student with albinism to rise to the highest office in the student union of the college.

Phunyanya, an energetic with imposing physique, charismatic and of fearless character impressed the Chilunga intelligentsia, as Chancellor College students are fondly called, when he announced two weeks ago that he would be vying for the high office in the students’ union body.

“The moment he expressed interest, we knew he would make it because we trusted him with a big leadership position in one of the party political wings on campus and he was the darling of the people, his track record was impressive,” said one of his staunch supporters.

“Now the feeling is that of victory and satisfaction that the Chilunga intelligentsia have given him the mandate to lead them for the next academic year,” he said.

In an interview after the release of the results Thursday night, Phunyanya surrounded by his jubilating supporters was quick to thank the student community for the trust they have reposed in him.

“I am humbled for the trust in me,” he said adding: “I will be their servant and I will deliver on the promises I made during the just ended energy draining campaign.”

Phunyanya got 632 votes beating Kirby Kasinja who got 457, Amazing Grace Tepeka who got 323 votes, Yohane Tembo who got 308 and Alex Banda who got 224.

“It was tight but the voice of progress has triumphed. History has been made,” said one of Phunyanya’s campaign strategists.

In another notable position, the student community have trusted John Theba as their Entertainment Director (ED). The newly elected ED impressed the student’s community on Friday last week when he managed to bring on campus a horde of urban artists including Dan Lu, Nepman, Steve Spesho, Jay C all at once to prove that the students will no longer be starved of entertainment.

The full list of the newly elected members of Student Union of Chancellor College (SUCC) is as follows:

President – Mr. Godfrey Phunyanya

Vice President – Miss. Annie Fundi

Speaker – Mr. Blessings M’mamera

Deputy Speaker – Miss. Atupele Msonda

Secretary General – Mr. Geoffrey Maulidi

Deputy Secretary General – Miss. Thandeka Lizi

Treasurer – Mr. Stanford Lipoka

Deputy Treasurer – Mr. Kamwela Davious

Special Needs Director – Mr. Peter Jere

Sports Director – Wilfred Kanthiti

Publications Director – Miss. Peggy Bilima

Academic Affairs Director – Mr. Pempho Kampini

Women Affairs Director – Miss. Maureen Kachala

Entertainment Director – Mr. John Theba

Catering Director – Miss. Nancy Kweteza

Deputy Entertainment Director – Mr. Yamikani Ngwangwa

Deputy Catering Director – Miss. Dymphina Gondwe

Deputy Sports Director – Mr. Scofield Tembo

Deputy Publications Director – Mr. Clovix Lwanja

Committee Members – Miss. Trintus Jereni, Mr. Omar Robert, Mr. Dalitso Damiano, Mr. Isaiah Clement

Story by Decenzo Banda