Chikulamayembe headquarters torched

Villagers have set on fire Chikulamayembe headquarters at Bolero in Rumphi over chieftaincy wrangles.

Supporters of Joseph Bongololo Gondwe, who wants to be named chief, this morning burned the Chikulamayembe offices.

Gondwe is the nephew of Walter Gondwe, the chief Chikulamayembe who died in December last year.

Bongololo Gondwe is against plans by the royal family and Tumbuka traditional leaders to install the late chief’s son Mtima Gondwe as the new Chikulamayembe.

In a related incident, some people at Rumphi Boma have stoned a vehicle belonging to Senior chief Kawazamawe who is also a senior adviser to the Chikulamayembe chieftaincy.

The violent incidents comes after a court Blantyre stopped traditional leaders in Rumphi from holding Gonapamuhanya, a Tumbuka cultural, over misunderstandings on who will replace the late Walter Gondwe.

The matter was taken to court earlier this year but the court advised the family members to resolve the issues on their own.

Recently, each of the two Chikulamayembe camps claimed to have identified the next Chikulamayembe.