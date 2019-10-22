Ministers tell youth to refrain from violence

Minister of Health and Population Jappie Mhango and Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Symon Vuwa Kaunda have urged young people in Mzuzu to refrain from violence during post-election protests.

The two ministers said this during a football Bonanza at Zolozolo Ground in the city of Mzuzu aimed to sensitize people on the negative effects of violence during demonstrations.

“We live in our city and we must take care of it. Breaking, looting and fighting during demonstrations will never take us far, since we are destroying our own city,” said Mhango.

He added that event was also held to prepare for President Peter Mutharika’s forthcoming visit to the Northern Region.

Speaking at the function, Kaunda outlined some development projects that the Democratic Progressive Party government is planning to implement.

“Our president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has ordered the rehabilitation of the M1 road from Lumbadzi up to Mzuzu and Karonga. The Government also wants to fast track construction of the Mombera University so that at least by 2024 it should be finished,” said Kaunda.

He then hailed people for showing up for the event.