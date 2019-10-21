Mutharika off to Russia

President Peter Mutharika has today left the country for Russia where he will attend the Russia-Africa summit.

Mutharika will join 34 heads of state from Africa at the summit which will be held in Sochi from October 23 to 24, 2019.

Speaking in Sochi on Sunday, Malawi’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Francis Kasaila said the coming in of Russia means Malawi has more stakeholders in the development process of the country.

Kasaila added that Malawi and other African countries have an opportunity to woo investors from Russia who can bring technology and invest in the country, to create more opportunities for Malawians.

“Russia is a huge country. It has technology, experience, manpower and, therefore, it is good for us in Africa.

“But as Africa, we would like to see to it that we are able to create opportunity for our youths because they are in majority. If we cannot attract investors to invest in Africa then these youths will be forcing themselves to travel out of Africa which is a challenge,” said Kasaila.

In his pre-address statement to participants to the Russia-Africa summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the forum will help identify new areas and forms of cooperation.

He also put forward promising joint initiatives that will bring the collaboration between Russia and Africa to qualitatively new level and contribute to the development of economies and the prosperity of the people.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Putin accused the West of intimidating African countries to exploit their resources.

“We see how an array of Western countries are resorting to pressure, intimidation and blackmail of sovereign African governments,” Putin said in an interview with the TASS news agency.

He said Russia was ready to offer help without “political or other conditions” and to embrace the principle of African solutions for African problems.

The summit will be preceded by an open plenary session of the Russian-African Forum which will be addressed by President Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi who is the current Chairperson of the African Union.

More than 30 business events will be held on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa economic forum and panel sessions on security and industrial collaboration between Russia and Africa.

At the end of the summit a joint communiqué on trade, economic and investments agreements will be signed by African heads of state and Government.