Gomani V’s South African fiancée arrives in Malawi ahead of wedding

Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V on Sunday welcomed his bride to be, Rishaladza Khanyisa Mathebula, who jetted into the country from her homeland South Africa.

The couple will get married on November 2 this year.

Mathebula of Giyani in South Africa’s Limpopo Province arrived through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Rishalidza looked very smart with a beautiful smile on her face as she alighted from the plane.

She then went straight to the VIP lounge where the Ngoni chief and the royal family were waiting for her.

An uncle to the chief, Samson Gomani Chikuse, said the future queen’s arrival was a joyous moment for the royal family.

”We as Ngoni people have been waiting for her for long and in our tradition and culture, a Ngoni chief need a wife by his side to help him in many ways,” he said.

Gomani Chikuse added that the royal family is happy that Inkosi will tie the knot with a woman of his choice.

Born Willard Gomani, the Ngwenyama is the fifth in the line of Maseko Ngoni chieftaincy.

Maseko Ngonis originated from Kwazulu Natal in the Usutu valleys that stretch between Africa and Eswatini.