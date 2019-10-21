COSAFA U-17 Championship to return to Malawi next year

Council for Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) has announced that Malawi will again host the U-17 Youth Championship next year.

The announcement was made by COSAFA President Phillip Chinyangwa soon after the final between Zambia and Mozambique at Mpira Stadium.

Chinyangwa said the decision has been made following Malawi’s successful hosting of the tournament.

“I would like to announce that Malawi will again host the tournament next year after running a successful tournament. We saw how people patronized the games and we have been convinced with the overall performance of the organizing team,” he said.

The COSAFA boss also revealed that discussions are underway to consider Malawi as the host for the Senior competition.

In his remarks, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu said he was happy with what COSAFA has done by bringing back the competition next year.

This was the second time for the competition to be staged in Malawi.

In 2001, the U-17 Youth Championship was hosted and won by Malawi.