Eagles to face Moyale, Mzuni

Blue Eagles are in Mzuzu where they will face Moyale Barracks today and Mzuni FC on Sunday.

The Area 30 based side are third in the Super League with 39 points from 21 games while Moyale are on position 9 with 27 points.

Speaking on Friday, Blue Eagles assistant coach Wilson Chidanti said his side is in the North for the purpose of getting six points.

“Let me ask everyone in Mzuzu who love football to come in large number, Blue Eagles this year is playing good football and playing against Moyale another good side is something that makes this to be the game to watch,” said Chidanti.

Moyale coach Collins Nkuna said after final training on Friday that they have worked hard all week and hope to reap the rewards today.

In a separate interview, Mzuni assistant coach Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa said his players know the importance of winning the Eagles game on Sunday.

He said: “Mzuni are not in a safe position and we want to improve,” Mwafulirwa said.