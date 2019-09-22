Gwamba’s second gospel album on the cards

South Africa based Malawian gospel artist Gwamba is set to release his second gospel album this month-end, Malawi24 has learnt.

The collection, Mama Said God First, will drop into the public domain on 29th September. It will be released in both Malawi and South Africa via different media channels.

The album has been recorded and produced in South Africa by Malawi’s cream de la cream in production, the trio of BFB, DJ Sley and Henwood. As if that is not enough, it also features a number of top international collaborations.

“The new album features other great talents from Malawi, Zambia, South Africa and Nigeria. Notable on the features are Kell Kay, Lawi, Onesmus, and Dan Lu (Malawi), Tumi (South Africa), Praise Peterson (Zambia) and Nimix (Nigeria),” reads the press statement.

Some of the songs in the new collection are Unatha and Nthawi Zanji. The anticipation is growing back home ahead of the major release.

Born Duncan Zgambo, Gwamba switched to gospel music at the onset of 2016. His debut gospel album is entitled Jesus is My Boss. It encompasses songs like Better, Heaven and Dan.