Devotion: Create and form

Genesis 2:19: “And from the earth the Lord God made every beast of the field and every bird of the air.”

Genesis 1 shows us the spiritual aspect of creation of things. God used the Word and things were created. Then Chapter 2 shows us the formation of those things that were created. How they were made and came into being in the physical. For example in the scripture above, animals were made from earth in Genesis 2 whereas in Genesis1, God just spoke the Word and they were created (Genesis 1:17).

In Genesis 1:26-27 both man and woman were created same day in the spirit, but Genesis 2 shows us that they came on scene differently. Man was physically formed from dust and then animals. A woman, a helper was formed from Man’s ribs after some time. You can create same day in the spirit through Words but may be manifested different days.

God gave us His children His nature. This shows us that before you can make anything in the physical, you need to create it first in the Spirit through the Words. The spiritual controls the physical.

Creation is done by the Words we speak whereas formation can be done by using physical substances. Before you work on a project, create it first by speaking the Words that agree with God’s Word and then you can start allocating resources. Before you apply for a job, create it first by the Word of God.

Before you go to your office to work or to your business, speak the Word that will create what you are going to do physically at your Work station. Before you do anything for the day, create it first with your Word. Don’t make anything in physical before you have created it in the spirit through the words.

Learn to create your good day before you step into it. Anything that can happen in that day will never spoil it because you have already created your day. Before arranging for marriage, create your marriage by speaking Word of God. If you are a student create your grades before you sit for exams. Then you can study according to the grades which has been created. Your creative Words in your mouth will make you design whatever you want to see physically. Psalm 45:1 “My heart overflows with a noble theme. I recite my verses for the king. My tongue is like the pen of a skillful writer.”

Hebrew 11:3 “By faith, we understand that the universe has been framed by the word of God, so that what is seen has not been made out of things which are visible.”

Prayer: Thank you father for giving me the power and ability to both create and form things in my life. With my mouth I create abundance, upliftment, success, victory, and all the good things in all areas. In Jesus name. Amen.