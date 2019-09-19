Mutharika jets off to US

President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday departed for the United States of America where he will attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly.

The president who left through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe will deliver a keynote address at the general assembly on Wednesday.

Speaking to the state owned MBC, the Malawi leader said the meeting will discuss climate change and the Millennium Development Goals which Malawi is also implementing.

“We will discuss climate change, employment, men, women and youths among others. We have all this in the MDGS III. So it is just an issue of making sure that all those things are implemented,” he said.

At the airport, Mutharika inspected a guard of honour by the Malawi Defence Force soldiers. The president then left leadership of the country in the hands of Vice President Everton Chimulirenji.

He also left the country on a day protesters returned to the streets to demand the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah over irregularities the protesters believe affected the outcome of the May 21 elections.

Mutharika was declared winner in the elections and is now in his second term as president.

This year, it will be the sixth time Mutharika will deliver a speech at the UN Assembly.

The theme of this year’s UN General Assembly is: “Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion.”