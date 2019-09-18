LL South by-election in November

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has said it will hold a by-election in Lilongwe South Constituency on 5th November, 2019.

MEC Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Sam Alfandika announced the date in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Alfandika, the electoral body will conduct a stakeholders’ meeting on 3rd October, 2019 in the constituency where it shall provide all information about the election process and release the electoral calendar.

The electoral commission postponed parliamentary elections in the constituency following the death of one of the candidates in the run-up to the 21st May Tripartite Elections.

MEC planned to conduct the by-election in this constituency on 9th July, 2019 but this was put on hold due to lack of funding.

On May 21 this year, MEC held elections for Members of Parliament, Ward Councillors and President.

The electoral body declared President Peter Mutharika winner of the presidential elections but opposition parties are challenging Mutharika’s victory in court arguing that the polls were marred by irregularities.

There have also been protests against MEC chairperson Jane Ansah over her handling of the elections.