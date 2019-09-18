Govt will not recruit any more graduate interns

The Malawi government through the Ministry of Labour, Skills and Innovation has stressed that it will not recruit any more graduate interns in the 2019/2020 fiscal year.

In a press release signed by secretary for Labour, Skills and Innovation Thokozire Banda, the government said it has reached the conclusion of the process.

This puts to rest rumours that there will be more phases in the recruitment process after names of 1073 successful graduates were released on Tuesday.

“Please take note that this marks the end of recruitment of government interns for the 2019/2020 fiscal year so as to give enough time for the smooth management of the program,” reads part of the press release.

The government rolled out the program last year with more than 3000 graduate interns. Those who were taken on board in the last fiscal year were given an opportunity to extend their contracts by one more year.

According to the government, the internship program is aimed at equipping graduates with skills before they penetrate the job market.