Youths encouraged to donate blood

An organization called Research Institute and Youth Empowerment (RIYE) conducted a blood donation event in Lilongwe where it encouraged young people to donate blood.

The grouping on Friday mobilized youths from various areas in Lilongwe to donate blood.

Speaking with reporters, the group’s Executive Director Alick Kamanga said the event was the first one as they are planning to launch youth clubs in Blantyre, Balaka, Mzuzu and Lilongwe.

Kamanga added that the youths will be donating blood every three months and they are expecting 200 youths to be donating.

He added that the organization is also trying to create an environment where youths will be able to voice out their day to day problems and finding solutions.

One of the blood donors, Lyton Phiri, said he decided to donate blood to save lives of people who cannot be able to access blood when needed.

Phiri then encouraged his fellow youths to do the same by going to MBTS offices.

Malawi Blood Transfusion (MBTS) is an organization that collects blood through blood donors and donate it to government hospitals.