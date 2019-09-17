Man jailed for assaulting police officer during Malawi demos

A court in Dowa has sentenced a man aged 37 for hitting a police officer with a stone during protests organized by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

The man has been identified as Wedson Mumba. He assaulted a Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Dennis Katuya at Capital Hill on June 20, 2019.

State prosecutor Superintendent Patricio Filimoni told the court that, on the day, the demonstrators marched from Lilongwe Community Ground to Capital Hill where they became violent and attacked police officers.

Katuya tried to intervene and calm the situation but in the process, Mumba hit the police officer on the back of the head with a stone, to an extent that he fell down and sustained facial injuries.

Following investigations, police arrested Mumba who was charged with committing an act intended to cause grievous harm in line with section 235 (a) of the penal code.

Wedson Mumba, a resident of Chinsapo, hails from Chapita village, T/A Msamala, Balaka district.