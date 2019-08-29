Chanco not accredited while Skyway, Pentecostal, Exploits are – NCHE

The Chancellor College is not among universities that have been accredited by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

The council on Tuesday in Mangochi awarded accreditation certificates to The Polytechnic, College of Medicine, Kamuzu College of Nursing, Malawi College of Accountancy, Malawi University of Science and Technology, Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources and Mzuzu University.

DMI-St John Baptist University, Exploits University, Malawi Assemblies of God University, African Bible College, Pentecostal Life University, Daeyang University, Malawi Adventist University, University of Livingstonia, Millennium University and University of Lilongwe also received certificates.

Commenting on the absence of the Chancellor College from the list, NCHE Chairperson Bruce Munthali said the regulator will visit the college to assess its programmes and infrastructure.

“At the moment, we can say that Chancellor College is yet to be awarded the accreditation certificate,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Education, Science and Technology Minister Andrew Susuwere Banda said universities should support, not celebrate, students who fail examinations.

“If a lot of children are failing, it means we have professors and doctors who do not know their job; so, in a bigger part, this is killing Malawi as a country,” Susuwere Banda said.

He added that government is committed to improving infrastructure in public universities in order to increase access to tertiary education.