Seedco meets transporters, agro-dealers

Seedco Malawi on Friday met transporters, agro dealers and distributors to discuss challenges concerning the seeds the company produces.

Managing Director for Seedco Malawi, Boyd Luwe, urged the agro-dealers to take note of issues farmers face when using the seeds so that they should be resolved by the company.

In an interview, Commercial Director of Seedco Malawi Raphael Chirwa said they also discussed ways of improving their relationship with distributors.

“We shared information such as how best they can store or keep seeds and to know how best they can make money as distributors,” he said.

He added that Seedco is helping in boosting food security in the country because it has drought resistant seeds for different crops.

Seedco was established in this country in the year 2000 as one of the companies providing hybrid varieties for crops such as maize, vegetables, and sorghum.