Malawi vows to continue fight against wildlife crime

The Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) has said it will continue doing its best in protecting wild animals in the country.

This comes as the DNPW and the Department of Forestry have been chosen to attend the 2019 meeting of Conference of Parties to be held from 17 to 28 August in Geneva, Switzerland where parties will meet to review the implementation of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of wild fauna and flora (CITES).

Addressing the media, Director of Department of National Parks and Wildlife Brighton Kumchedwa said their department has put in place modern ways of protecting wildlife such as tightening security in airports and borders of this country.

Kumchedwa added that killing of wild animals and cutting down of trees carelessly have been a big problem in the country and affects tourism.

“But currently, the problem has been reduced because of the protection that was put in national parks and forests,” he explained.

He added that the conference of parties (COP) for the Convention on International Trade in Endangered species of wild fauna and Flora agreed that Malawi has powerful laws that protect wildlife.

Kumchedwa went on to say that the meeting is important to Malawi because they are going to learn a lot from other countries on how to protect wildlife among others.

In his remarks, Clement Chilima from the Forestry Department said Malawi still has a battle to fight to make sure that wildlife is protected.

The conference of parties meeting takes place every two to three years, and this year’s meeting is number 18 to happen.