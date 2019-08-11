Muslims observe Eid al-Adha

Muslims in Malawi and across the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha.

Eid al-Adha, which means the “festival of the sacrifice”, commemorates Muslim Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

The belief holds that God stayed his hand, sparing the boy, and placing a ram in his place.

In the village of Mina, near the Muslim holy city of Mecca, pilgrims throw pebbles at a pillar in a symbolic casting away of evil.

Saudi Arabia said 1.85 million pilgrims from more than 160 different countries travelled to the kingdom for the hajj this year. Another 634,000 joined from within Saudi Arabia, nearly 70% of them non-Saudi residents of the kingdom.

The hajj is one of the largest religious gatherings on earth and a massive logistical challenge for the Saudi government to oversee each year.

The kingdom provides pilgrims with health care and buses for transportation, as well as meals, snacks and water along the route.

Saudi media reported that King Salman visited Mina on Sunday to supervise the services provided during the hajj.